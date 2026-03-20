Original article: «Da para pensar que es para echar tierra sobre una investigación que afecta a su sector»: Diputada Schneider pide explicaciones al gobierno por salida de Superintendente de Educación Superior

Legislator Demands Government Clarification on Resignation of Higher Education Superintendent Amidst Investigation

Following the resignation request issued by President Kast’s administration to the current Superintendent of Higher Education, José Miguel Salazar, legislator Emilia Schneider (Frente Amplio) questioned the timing and manner in which this request was made. This announcement coincided with the regulatory body revealing the formulation of charges against the Universidad San Sebastián due to a scandal involving irregular contracts and salaries paid to political figures, including senator Arturo Squella, president of the Republican Party.

Schneider expressed, «This warrants an explanation. Chile needs to understand the reasons behind this decision, otherwise, it leads to speculation that it is intended to cover up an investigation affecting their sector, the right wing.»

«I urge the Ministry of Education and the government to clarify to the public why this decision was made,» she added, while also insisting on keeping the focus on this issue. Schneider emphasized that «through the USS, salaries well above market rates were paid to politicians like Marcela Cubillos, Arturo Squella, and former prosecutor Guerra, who is currently in preventive detention due to other investigations against him.»

Additionally, Schneider officially requested from the Superintendence of Higher Education all details and remaining steps of the investigation related to this case.

«The public deserves to know. Educational resources are meant for education and nothing else. We will always defend that,» concluded the Frente Amplio parliamentarian.

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