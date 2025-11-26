Lula: Bolsonaro’s 27-Year Sentence is a Lesson in Democracy for the World

Original article: Lula: Condena de Bolsonaro es una lección de democracia para el Mundo

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighted that the 27-year prison sentence now being served by former president Jair Bolsonaro for coup attempts serves as «a lesson in democracy for the world.»

Lula remarked that Brazil’s justice system «demonstrated its strength, undeterred by external threats and conducted a remarkable trial,» referring to sanctions imposed by Trump from the United States in retaliation for Bolsonaro’s trial, as he was one of Trump’s allies in the region.

In this context, Lula emphasized, «For the first time in 500 years of Brazil’s history, there is a former president and several generals imprisoned for attempting a coup,» underscoring that «this country has shown it is mature enough to exercise democracy in its fullest form.»

«This country has given a lesson in democracy to the world. Justice was not intimidated by external threats. For the first time in history, there are prisoners for an attempted coup: a former president and four generals. Democracy is for everyone. It is a right of 215 million Brazilians»

