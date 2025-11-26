Lula: Bolsonaro’s 27-Year Sentence is a Lesson in Democracy for the World

For the Brazilian President, the justice system "demonstrated its strength, undeterred by external threats and conducted a remarkable trial," referring to the sanctions imposed by Trump from the United States in retaliation for the trial of Bolsonaro, one of his allies in the region.

Lula: Bolsonaro’s 27-Year Sentence is a Lesson in Democracy for the World
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Lula: Condena de Bolsonaro es una lección de democracia para el Mundo

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighted that the 27-year prison sentence now being served by former president Jair Bolsonaro for coup attempts serves as «a lesson in democracy for the world.»

Lula remarked that Brazil’s justice system «demonstrated its strength, undeterred by external threats and conducted a remarkable trial,» referring to sanctions imposed by Trump from the United States in retaliation for Bolsonaro’s trial, as he was one of Trump’s allies in the region.

In this context, Lula emphasized, «For the first time in 500 years of Brazil’s history, there is a former president and several generals imprisoned for attempting a coup,» underscoring that «this country has shown it is mature enough to exercise democracy in its fullest form.»

Continue reading about this case:

Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro Begins Serving 27-Year Sentence for Attempted Coup

Trump Turns Attention Away from Bolsonaro: Negotiates with Lula and Lifts Tariffs on Brazilian Products

Fled to Luxury Condominium in Miami: Brazilian Court Seeks Arrest of Alexandre Ramagem, Convicted Alongside Bolsonaro for Coup Attempts

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Bolsonaro Faces Imminent Imprisonment as Brazil's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Coup Attempt Case

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Sentence for Attempting a Coup d'État

Hace 4 horas
The Citizen

From Barracks to Prison in Brazil: Military Sentenced for Plotting Lula's Assassination

Hace 1 semana

Bolsonaro’s Coup Conviction Marks a Democratic Advance and Sends a Message to the World

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Brazilian Court Orders Arrest of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem, Fleeing to Luxury Miami Hideout After Coup Conviction

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Trump Negociates with Lula and Lifts Tariffs on Brazilian Products, Leaving Bolsonaro Behind

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Nicolas Sarkozy Begins Five-Year Prison Sentence for Conspiracy Involving Libyan Funds

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Trial Begins Against Parents and Uncle of 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped Multiple Times: Victim Died Trying to Escape from Hospital

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"Multipolarity Means Building Leadership Free from U.S. Power and Control": Interview with Dani Balbi, Rio de Janeiro State Legislator

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano