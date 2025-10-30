Original article: Feria del Libro de Maipú celebra 20 años con los autores más leídos y una atractiva oferta familiar

Maipú Book Fair Celebrates 20 Years with Popular Authors and Engaging Family Activities

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Maipú Book Fair will feature a lineup of well-known authors at this literary gathering, taking place in the Plaza of the municipality on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8.

The event will showcase a unique stage for discussions, a designated children’s area featuring lambe lambe theater where characters come to life within a box, and will host 18 sales booths offering an appealing selection of books from publishers like Catalonia, Caligrafix, Ediciones UC, Ediciones RB, Fondo de Cultura Económica, Forja, Penguin Random House, Planeta, Océano, Zig-Zag, and local Maipú publishers.

In addition to presentations, book signings, exciting new releases, and significant discounts, a series of talks will feature some of today’s most popular authors. One highlighted guest will be former prosecutor Carlos Gajardo, known for his involvement in the Penta case, who will present his book «Somos tontos hasta las doce» on Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 PM, sharing insights on power, the penal system, his departure from the prosecutor’s office, the role of justice, private vs. public interests, political interference, and impunity.

On Friday, November 7 at 4:30 PM, journalist Jorge Leiva will debut his book «Víctor Jara: 150 Songs and a Poem,» which highlights a meticulous documentation effort to honor one of the leading figures of the Nueva Canción Chilena movement. That same day, at 12:30 PM, playwright Andrés Kalawski will discuss his book «I Had a Bad Time and Learned Nothing.»

«Celebrating another edition of the most important Book Fair in the western sector at Plaza de Maipú is both a joy and a privilege for our community, and it also reflects our strong commitment to collaborate with public and private institutions to bring more culture and education utilizing our public spaces,» stated Mayor Tomás Vodanovic.

«Promoting reading is essentially opening doors to knowledge and creativity. We hope our neighbors will enjoy this fair and that we can continue building a city where culture is accessible to everyone,» added the Mayor of Maipú.

Local Authors

Both days of the Fair will also feature local Maipú authors, including Francisco Díaz, who will present «Valparaíso: Its Silent Contribution to Science in Chile, Volume 1,» and Macarena Moya, who will lead a discussion titled «Women’s Writing.» Additionally, Deborah Con from Editorial Forja will talk about her book «Dreams: A Path to the Soul.»

Logistics

The Maipú Book Fair is free to enter and will take place on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 from 10 AM to 7 PM at the Plaza de Maipú (Metro Line 5, Plaza de Maipú Station), featuring musician Javier Barría and the National Chilean Theater as special guests at the inaugural ceremony.

Check out the complete schedule for the Maipú Book Fair on Instagram accounts @corporacionlibroylectura and @muni_maipu.

The Citizen