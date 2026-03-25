Mayor Bobadilla Lays into Kast Over Gas Price Surge: «He Deceived the Working Class»

Original article: Alcaldesa Bobadilla sin filtro contra Kast por bencinazo: “Le mintió a toda la clase trabajadora”

Quilicura Mayor Paulina Bobadilla (IND-FA) launched a direct attack on José Antonio Kast regarding the unprecedented rise in fuel prices, claiming that during his presidential campaign he «deceived the entire working class».

Her remarks come after the Ministry of Finance confirmed a significant price increase, dubbed «bencinazo»—which will see gasoline prices reaching $370 per liter for 93-octane and up to $580 for diesel—set to take effect on Thursday, March 28, following the activation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (MEPCO).

The far-right administration justified the price hike by stating that «the state of public finances prevents us from addressing the enormous impact of international oil prices.»

In light of this situation, on the morning of Wednesday, March 26, mayors from various municipalities in the Metropolitan Region visited La Moneda to deliver a letter to the president expressing their concern and discontent over the rising fuel costs.

As part of this mobilization, several mayors spoke to the press; however, while many opted for more institutional rhetoric, Mayor Bobadilla chose to send a clear and confrontational message to Kast, accusing him of failing to deliver on his electoral promises.

In a video circulating on social media, the mayor accused Kast of not following through on his campaign pledges. «He is doing absolutely nothing, hurting us, benefiting the rich,» she stated.

«You know what? I will not be like all my colleagues who have been overly politically correct because Kast lied to the entire working class, to all those who voted for him,» she declared in an interview with CHV.

Bobadilla didn’t stop at criticizing the president; she also pointed out the media’s failures in advocating for the well-being of citizens.

«You also have the mission to defend those who voted for him, because he sold them smoke,» she remarked.

In her statements, she lambasted Kast for not fulfilling commitments made during the campaign, especially regarding quality of life, safety, and economic matters.

«He told them he would defend them, that he would provide security, that he would change their economic reality and he is doing absolutely nothing, he is hurting us, benefiting the rich,» she expressed.

It is noteworthy that during his time in opposition, Kast publicly criticized the previous governments for rising fuel prices, but after taking office, his administration decided to adjust domestic prices in line with international markets, citing a lack of fiscal space to maintain subsidies.

In her discussion on the program «Contigo en la mañana,» the Quilicura mayor recalled the criticisms that the far-right leader directed at former president Gabriel Boric, indicating that he has fallen into contradiction.

«How much did he berate Gabriel Boric for his advisers? He doubled their salaries! It is terrible cynicism, and you all do not help,» she said, referring to the media’s role.

Bobadilla insisted that Kast has failed to keep his promises, which, in her view, has led to disappointment and regret among even his own supporters.

«Why did he promise to lower his salary? And what has he done? He promised things he is not delivering. The same people who voted for him are now regretful; I see it in my community,» she concluded.

Paulina Bobadilla, alcaldesa de Quilicura: “Kast le mintió a toda la clase trabajadora, a todos los que votaron por él, ustedes (medios) tienen la misión de defender a los que votaron por él, no está haciendo NADA, está golpeándonos, está beneficiando a los más ricos” pic.twitter.com/caGF41iNEN — H (@hernan_sr) March 25, 2026

Mayors’ Letter to Kast Over Fuel Price Increase

Paulina Bobadilla, along with 25 other mayors from the Metropolitan Region, signed and delivered a letter to José Antonio Kast at La Moneda on Tuesday, stating that «the increased cost of fuel directly impacts transportation costs, food prices, basic services, and household economies.»

They also warned that this measure will severely strain municipal management, increasing essential services like waste collection, public space maintenance, and local security.

In this same vein, they argued that the crisis referred to by the far-right leader «cannot be paid for by those who have the least.»

They reiterated their willingness «to work together with the government to face this scenario, but always prioritizing the people, especially those who need support the most.»

In this regard, they proposed to the new administration a set of actions, including suspending initiatives that reduce fiscal revenue, such as eliminating property taxes and any tax reductions for large corporations.

The mayors emphasized the need to strengthen the fuel stabilization mechanism to protect Chilean families and establish direct support for public transportation and local systems to prevent fare increases, as reported by T13.

In the letter signed by mayors such as Tomás Vodanovic (Maipú), Mauro Tamayo (Cerro Navia), Felipe Muñoz (Estación Central), Claudia Pizarro (La Pintana), Javiera Reyes (Lo Espejo), Matías Toledo (Puente Alto), and Fares Jadue (Recoleta), they called on the government to establish compensation policies for municipalities due to the increase in their operational costs for essential services like waste collection, among others.

«Chile needs decisions that provide certainty and protect its people,» they concluded.