Memory Festival Announces Initial Lineup of Artists: Historic Event Set for March 7 at National Stadium

The MUDA Memory Festival has unveiled the first confirmed artists set to perform at the event, sponsored by Amnesty International, scheduled for March 7, 2026, at the National Stadium.

Marcelo Acevedo, president of the «National Stadium National Memory Corporation,» which is organizing the event, explained that they aimed for «a diverse lineup that encompasses different styles and generations.»

He noted, «On one hand, we have classic figures such as Inti-Illimani and Piero; on the other hand, contemporary artists like Ana Tijoux and Javiera Mena. The schedule also includes Los Tetas, Camila Moreno, and MC Millaray, along with essential creators like Mauricio Redolés, Electrodomésticos, and Metalengua, among others.»

This «unique blend» is further complemented by Banda de la Memoria, a collective project focused on the reinterpretation of songs with social, political, and memory-related content, featuring Cuti Aste, Edita Rojas, Jorge Campos, Ismael Oddó, Pedro Villagra, and a select group of top-tier guests.

«Added to this proposal are the festive energy of Tomo Como Rey, the vibrant Afro-Brazilian rhythms of Bixiga 70, and the presence of renowned musician and producer Alain Johannes. From diverse styles and countries, all converge in an unprecedented event where music from all eras shares a single stage and engages in dialogue through memory,» Marcelo Acevedo emphasized.

But that’s not all: this announcement is just the first of three. «In the coming weeks, the lineup will continue to expand with new confirmations, promising an even more robust and diverse artistic experience,» the Festival of Memory organization assured.

Tickets are now available through www.festivalmuda.cl, with prices ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 pesos (+ service charges) and a 20% discount active until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, January 7.

As reported by El Ciudadano, funds raised will be used to support the ongoing work of the National Stadium National Memory Corporation and various Memory Sites across the country, contributing to the preservation, cultural activation, and projection of these spaces for future generations.

