Original article: Artistas nacionales interpretan textos de Gabriela Mistral en instalación sonora y visual a 80 años del Premio Nobel

National Artists Bring Gabriela Mistral’s Words to Life in Multimedia Installation Celebrating 80 Years of Nobel Prize

Daniel Muñoz, Francisco Melo, Mariana Di Girolamo, Paola Volpato, Catalina Saavedra, Andrés Velasco, Francisca Gavilán, Camila Hirane, Emilia Noguera, and Valentina Muhr lend their voices to the original works of the poet in the Gabriela Mistral Audiotheque, an immersive experience complemented by sound design, music, and creations from an array of notable Chilean artists including Milena Hachim, Catalina Bustos, Gertrudis Shaw, Camila Cruz, Carola Josefa, Daniela Le Feuvre, Amelia Strong, Elena Hohlberg, Javiera Mac-lean, and Catalina Cartagena.

Directed by Diego Boggioni and designed by Carmen Di Girolamo, this project features 42 poems, 42 voices, and 42 illustrations transforming public spaces into a living library, accessible via any mobile phone.

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the poet’s Nobel Prize, the National Fondart 2025 project from the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage will launch this Saturday, December 13, at GAM, hosting an exhibition of the artworks while the Audiotheque will tour 30 public health services, with the University of Chile conducting activations at iconic locations throughout the city.

The initiative “originates from a very simple yet profound question: How do we make Gabriela Mistral’s voice resonate today, in the present?”

This is how Diego Boggioni, the Chilean actor, director, and producer, explains the essence of this sound installation, which “transforms public spaces into a living library, accessible from any mobile device by simply scanning a QR code.”

“An experience that combines 42 voices, 42 poems, and 42 contemporary illustrations. It captures her complexity with enjoyment and emotion for both adults and children; not only as a historical figure but as a living voice, more present than ever. It is a space to pause, listen, and reconnect with her work from a human and entertaining perspective, making her poetry circulate among everyone,” Boggioni adds.

The curatorial process focused on exploring voice as artistic material and illustration as an interpretive gesture.

The performers—including Daniel Muñoz, Francisco Melo, Mariana Di Girolamo, Paola Volpato, Catalina Saavedra, Andrés Velasco, Francisca Gavilán, Camila Hirane, Emilia Noguera, and Valentina Muhr—deliver an agile and emotional reading of Mistral’s words, capturing her breath, her vertigo, and her inner strength.

Each recording was treated as a sound landscape, featuring immersive 8D effects where the music and vibrations of the voice play a crucial role in the composition crafted by David Capdepont, Santiago Jara, and Diego Boggioni himself, who oversaw the sound design.

In parallel, the 10 Chilean illustrators invited to this exhibition—all from different generations and styles—led by designer Carmen Di Girolamo, created visual translations of the texts based on a free and subjective interpretation, where their works do not just illustrate the poems but reinterpret them, unveiling new layers of meaning and sensitivity.

“Each artwork emerges from a creative triad: the original text by Gabriela Mistral, the vocal interpretation from a Chilean actor or actress, and the visual translation created by an illustrator. This interdisciplinary encounter allows her poetry to materialize into image and sound, generating a sensory and emotional experience that expands beyond traditional reading,” explains Carmen Di Girolamo.

Watch a teaser of the Gabriela Mistral Audiotheque HERE (Vimeo)

Event Details

Opening: Saturday, December 13, 6 PM

Exhibition Duration: December 14 to December 28, 2025

Daily from 9 AM to 9:30 PM

José Ramón Gutiérrez Hall

Gabriela Mistral Center, GAM

Free Entrance

www.gam.cl

Meanwhile, the Audiotheque will be showcased in 30 centers of the Metropolitan North Health Service, including: Cesfam Agustín Cruz Melo, Cesfam Juan Antonio Ríos (Independencia); Cesfam Huertos Familiares, Community Hospital of Til Til (Til Til); Cesfam La Pincoya, Cesfam Dr. Salvador Allende Gossens, Cesfam Víctor Castro Wirén, Cesfam El Barrero (Huechuraba); Cesfam Juan Pablo II, Cesfam José Bauzá Frau, Cesfam Batuco (Lampa); Cesfam Recoleta, Cesfam Quinta Bella, Cesfam Dr. Juan Petrinovic, Cesfam Dr. Patricio Hevia, Cesfam Cristo Vive (Recoleta); Cesfam Presidente Salvador Allende, Cesfam Marta Ugarte, Cesfam Irene Frei de Cid, Cesfam Manuel Bustos (Quilicura); Rural health posts Chacabuco, Rural health posts Santa María de Liray (Colina); Cesfam Dr. Lucas Sierra, Cesfam Symon Ojeda, Cesfam Juanita Aguirre, Cesfam Alberto Bachelet (Conchalí).

El Ciudadano