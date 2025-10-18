«Nazi for President»: Controversial Slogan from Fernando Lasalvia Sparks Outrage at Kast Headquarters

Fernando Lasalvia was ousted from Kast's campaign headquarters after presenting the controversial slogan "Nazi for President." The incident, captured by the cameras of "Nobody is Salvia," showcases the moment the gate was shut. Footage of this surreal encounter is now available.

The electoral season is heating up, and journalist Fernando Lasalvia, in the premiere of «Nobody is Salvia«, was ejected from the campaign headquarters of José Antonio Kast.

See also / Journalist from El Ciudadano, Fernando Lasalvia, Expelled from Republican Headquarters

At the headquarters, he presented his campaign proposal, a slogan intended as a gift to the Republican Party that ultimately led to his expulsion: «Nazi for President«.

As Lasalvia recounted, the headquarters was “fully open for anyone to enter.” However, that Republican hospitality vanished unexpectedly. “Once we entered, they arrived and closed it, shut the gate, and threw us out directly,” he detailed, highlighting the selective access at Kast’s doors.

The ejection operation was swift. “In fact, the press manager came to remove us, along with a couple of thin, blond men—almost like mini Kasts—who also came to kick us out,” he mockingly described. It was undoubtedly a coordinated and efficient reception, turning a simple visit into a “rather curious” beginning for the most irreverent electoral coverage.

But what sparked such a degree of annoyance beyond uncomfortable questions? The “Nobody is Salvia” team did not come empty-handed. They aimed to «arrange for a special favor with Kast» and had even prepared a new campaign slogan to present. One of these conceptual gems encapsulated, perhaps too directly (and thus, uncomfortably), certain political ghosts: «Nazi for President».

The electoral season promises excitement, and «Nobody is Salvia» is here to dissect it with Fernando Lasalvia’s incisive perspective.

Watch «Nobody is Salvia» with Fernando Lasalvia

