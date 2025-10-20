Pedro Pascal Joins «No Kings» Protest Against Trump’s Authoritarian Policies

Original article: Uno más en la calle: Pedro Pascal se sumó a “No Kings” contra el autoritarismo de Trump

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal participated in the «No Kings» protest in Los Angeles, California, organized to oppose the immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The demonstration took place in over 2,700 cities across the nation, demanding respect for the First Amendment, freedom of expression, and rejecting the Republican mogul’s «hate» rhetoric towards the immigrant community.

It is estimated that more than 7 million people took to the streets in cities like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, where protesters carried signs with slogans such as «Democracy, Not Monarchy» and «The Constitution Is Not Optional,» reported BBC Mundo.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has utilized executive orders to block congressional funds and dismantle parts of the federal government. As part of his international policies, he has imposed tariffs on other countries and deployed National Guard troops in various cities despite pushback from state governors.

The far-right leader argues that these actions are necessary to rebuild a country in crisis and dismisses accusations of being a dictator or fascist as hysterical.

However, political analysts, advocates, and human rights organizations have warned that many measures enacted by his administration are unconstitutional and pose a threat to American democracy.

Pedro Pascal Joins «No Kings»

In Los Angeles, the call for «No Kings»—meaning no concentrated power in a single figure—was accompanied by music, dance, and peaceful protest.

Pascal, known for his advocacy of human rights and social causes, actively participated in the mobilization, which took place in a sanctuary city for migrants and was a focal point for protests against Trump’s immigration policies.

The actor shared a carousel of photos from the march on his Instagram account, where he was seen raising a fist alongside other demonstrators in «Black and Brown Unity» shirts, surrounded by signs emblazoned with messages like «Freedom,» «No King,» and «I Am Antifa!».

In his post, Pascal remarked: «I was marching in Los Angeles today. We definitely made ourselves heard loud and clear,» along with the hashtags #NoKings and #Democracy.

He even posted a video on the social media platform, dancing to the protest song ‘Cumbia contra la migra’.

The images were quickly celebrated and commented on by his followers, who showed unwavering support.

Within 24 hours, Pascal’s post garnered over 1 million likes, reinforcing his image as a champion of democracy, human rights, and inclusion.

Other social media accounts featured the national actor chanting the slogan: «If we fight, we win.»

This action by the star of «Fantastic Four» follows a series of previous statements he has made, such as those addressing J.K. Rowling’s comments against the transgender community and the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.