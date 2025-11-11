Pension Superintendence Requires AFPs to Disclose Funding for Direct and Indirect Campaigns

The Pension Superintendence has requested that all Pension Fund Administrators (AFPs) disclose advertising and promotional content that has been indirectly managed by them or individuals funded by the AFPs. AFPs are required to report this information within 5 business days.

Pension Superintendence Requires AFPs to Disclose Funding for Direct and Indirect Campaigns
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Superintendencia de Pensiones oficia a las AFP para que informen financiamiento de campañas «directas e indirectas»

The Pension Superintendence has requested that all Pension Fund Administrators (AFPs) disclose «all advertising, promotions, including testimonials, interviews, opinion columns, videos, podcasts, inserts, audiovisual pieces, among others,» that have been indirectly managed by them or by individuals receiving funding from the AFPs.

This request comes amid allegations about the purported use of AFP resources to finance digital campaigns orchestrated by the Citizens in Action foundation, led by economist Bernardo Fontaine, who is currently involved with José Antonio Kast’s Republican Party campaign, aimed at opposing any pension system reforms.

Upon notification, the AFPs are given a period of 5 business days to provide the information required by the Pension Superintendence.

Continue reading about this case:

Kast

Reportea/UDP Uncovers Pro-AFP Network Linked to Fontaine (Kast’s Campaign): Paid Influencers Against Reforms and Trolls Targeting Matthei and Jara

«Fontaine Case»: Deputy Giordano Calls for Investigation into Use of AFP Resources for Political Purposes

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Las Cisternas Mayor Joel Olmos Takes Aim at Troll Network Linked to Kast Advisor Bernardo Fontaine

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

Fontaine Case: Deputy Giordano Calls for Investigation into Political Use of Pension Fund Resources

Hace 5 horas
The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Orders AFP Modelo to Return Pension Savings to Ecuadorian Worker After Unlawful Denial

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Reportea/UDP Reveals Pro-AFP Network Linked to Fontaine (Kast's Campaign Team): Paid Influencers Against Reforms and Trolls Targeting Matthei and Jara

Hace 13 horas
The Citizen

Chilean AFP pension funds placed at least US$34 million in firms named by UN rapporteur as profiting from Gaza 'genocide'

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Upholds $48 Million Fine on Indisa Clinic for Requiring Promissory Note from Emergency Patient

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Workers on Edge: Transfer to SLEP El Pino Finalized Amid Debts and Emotional Strain

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

A Citizen-Driven Campaign: "Chile Can Change from the Ground Up with the Strength of Its People"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Confusam Demands Increased Funding of $1,000 Per Registrant Amidst National Health Strike

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano