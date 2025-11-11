Pension Superintendence Requires AFPs to Disclose Funding for Direct and Indirect Campaigns

Original article: Superintendencia de Pensiones oficia a las AFP para que informen financiamiento de campañas «directas e indirectas»

The Pension Superintendence has requested that all Pension Fund Administrators (AFPs) disclose «all advertising, promotions, including testimonials, interviews, opinion columns, videos, podcasts, inserts, audiovisual pieces, among others,» that have been indirectly managed by them or by individuals receiving funding from the AFPs.

This request comes amid allegations about the purported use of AFP resources to finance digital campaigns orchestrated by the Citizens in Action foundation, led by economist Bernardo Fontaine, who is currently involved with José Antonio Kast’s Republican Party campaign, aimed at opposing any pension system reforms.

Upon notification, the AFPs are given a period of 5 business days to provide the information required by the Pension Superintendence.

Tras investigación de @_reportea y @vergara240 la Super de Pensiones oficia a las AFP y a la Asociación de AFP para que informen financiamiento de campañas "directas e indirectas", realizadas en cualquier tipo de formato 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZJft2aRTuZ — Nicolás Sepúlveda Gambi (@niko_sepulveda) November 10, 2025

Continue reading about this case:

El Ciudadano