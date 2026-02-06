Original article: Alcalde de Puente Alto denuncia intento de estafa al Municipio por más de $1.000 millones: Presentó querella

Puente Alto Mayor Reports $1 Billion Fraud Attempt Against Municipality: Legal Action Initiated

Mayor Matías Toledo of Puente Alto has exposed a suspected fraud attempt against the municipality, potentially amounting to over one billion pesos.

In a video shared on social media, Toledo elaborated that «following the payment request for two invoices from Pacific Green, factored by Tanner and Finameris for a sum exceeding one billion pesos, the municipality identified several irregularities that led to my decision to report the forgery of a public instrument (municipal decree) and the use of ideologically false invoices to support this collection.»

The mayor has also filed a complaint with the Public Ministry, «to investigate the setup of such crimes that could additionally serve as a means for the potential commission of fraud against the treasury, if the municipal assets are impacted.»

According to reports, the municipality became aware of the issue when representatives from the company attempted to collect documents linked to services that had already been paid for in October 2025.

«When we requested the backing from the factoring companies, we realized that there was also a forged decree, which constitutes another crime: the forgery of a public instrument. When we inquired with the company about who had provided them this information, they pointed to Pacific Green’s management,» Mayor Toledo detailed.

In this context, the local authority noted that upon comparing the original decree with the one submitted by the factoring firm, significant formal differences were identified, such as the absence of the mayor’s signature, a cut-off signature of the municipal secretary, lack of resolutions in the text, and the presence of characters typical of files exported in PDF format—elements that, he indicated, do not align with the official documents issued by the municipality.

Finally, the mayor recalled that this company had already been reported by his administration in 2025 after it was discovered that it did not possess the complete compliance bond for the contract, amounting to approximately 1.2 billion pesos, a situation that was later rectified.

We will continue to keep you updated.