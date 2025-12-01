«S.O.S. Mamis» Bids Farewell with Final Four Performances in Santiago and Beyond

"S.O.S. Mamis" emerged during the pandemic, forming a remarkable connection with women, leading to a vibrant Instagram community with over 192,000 followers.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: «S.O.S. Mamis» se despide y confirma sus últimas 4 funciones en Santiago y regiones

The wildly popular comedy has captured the hearts of audiences across Chile and is now preparing to say goodbye to the stage.

To wrap up the year, «S.O.S. Mamis» kicked off its farewell tour on November 8 in Santa Cruz. The next performance is scheduled for December 6 at Enjoy Santiago, followed by shows on January 9 at Casino Talca, February 20 at Dreams Puerto Varas, and February 21 at the Municipal Theatre of Viña del Mar, with the possibility of additional dates being added.

With thousands of spectators and multiple seasons under its belt, the beloved cast members Loreto Aravena (Luna), Jenny Cavallo (Clarita), Paz Bascuñán (Trini), and Tamara Acosta (Milagros) will take the stage one last time, delivering laughter through their witty scenes and sharp humor that tackle topics such as parenting, sexuality, and friendship.

The «S.O.S. Mamis» project emerged during the pandemic, creating an incredible bond with women, who have formed an Instagram community boasting over 192,000 followers.

In its first season, the show attracted more than 40,000 viewers, holding over 50 performances nationwide, including Rapa Nui.

This box office success was preceded by the remarkable popularity of the web series, as well as two films and a series launched on Amazon Prime Video.

Farewell Tour Schedule

December 6 – ENJOY SANTIAGO
January 9 – CASINO TALCA
February 20 – CASINO DREAMS PUERTO VARAS
February 21 – TEATRO MUNICIPAL VIÑA DEL MAR

In «S.O.S. Mamis,» these women, each with her own personality – the religious mother, the scatterbrained one, the alpha mom, and the mystical figure – showcase their antics in a well-rounded show where humor, fun, and laughter are guaranteed.

