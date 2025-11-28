Original article: Santiago: Banda Conmoción estrena su nuevo disco «Purgatorio Carnaval» con una fiesta de colaboraciones históricas en Sala Metrónomo

Santiago’s Banda Conmoción Launches New Album «Purgatorio Carnaval» with Historic Collaborations at Sala Metrónomo

Following their deep dive into the underworld with the acclaimed «Infierno Carnaval» (2023), Banda Conmoción now ascends in search of redemption with «Purgatorio Carnaval,» their new LP that transforms Dante’s mountain into a vibrant sound festival where regret and virtues seamlessly blend.

«This album embodies the sound of the struggle to heal the soul, carrying the hope of a fresh start, all narrated from the synthesis of popular festivities,» the band states.

In their seventh studio album, the band intertwines cumbia, ranchera, Andean folk, and regional Mexican music—an exhilarating musical journey strengthened by the contributions of prominent Latin American voices like María José Quintanilla, Pascuala Ilabaca, Roberto Márquez (Illapu), Wendy Sulca, Sol y Lluvia, Los Pincheira del Sur, and Paula Rivas, who infuse new textures, colors, and, above all, depth into the essential festive sound that characterizes the collective.

These historic collaborations not only reaffirm the communal vocation and popular identity that has defined Banda Conmoción since its inception but also serve as a prelude to celebrations marking their 25 years of trajectory. This milestone will officially kick off with a concert at Sala Metrónomo scheduled for Friday, December 19 at 9:00 PM.

«Reaching 25 years is a mix of wonder, gratitude, and a renewed energy to continue creating. This anniversary arrives at a beautiful moment: launching new music, gathering stories, and preparing for a concert where we will present ‘Purgatorio Carnaval’ in its entirety, revisit songs from all our albums, and share the stage with guests who have marked our journey. It will be a unique night, a true ritual to thank, dance, and renew hope alongside our audience,» the musical group adds.

Classic Peruvian Cumbia

Among the tracks in the new album, «El Arbolito» stands out as one of the most significant and as the focus track of the release.

In this rendition of one of the most iconic Peruvian cumbias, Banda Conmoción pays tribute to Andean tradition while infusing their festive and street style, transforming the anguish of heartbreak into a danceable experience through brilliant brass arrangements, accordion, and percussion, connecting directly with the spirit of «Purgatorio Carnaval»: recognizing wounds, allowing them to speak, and turning them into a powerful ritual to dance, let go, and move forward.

«Purgatorio Carnaval» is the second chapter of the trilogy «El Divino Carnaval,» a conceptual project leading to «Paraíso Carnaval,» the third and final album in this series: «We will delve into the celestial spheres of Dante to set to music concepts like love, justice, and wisdom,» they share about what’s to come.

Summer Tour

In addition to the unmissable concert at Sala Metrónomo, Banda Conmoción is preparing for a summer tour that will traverse Chile, featuring classics, new releases, and all the ritual energy that has defined their history.

It will be a shared, festive, and luminous ascent, inviting everyone to keep dancing as the carnival continues its journey toward paradise. For more information about these dates, we invite you to follow Banda Conmoción’s social media.

The Citizen