Screening of ‘Rara’ by Pepa San Martín at Centro Arte Alameda on March 29th

This film, making its return to the big screen, is inspired by the landmark case involving the lesbian lawyer Karen Atala (played by Mariana Loyola) revolving around the custody of her daughters. It examines the complexities of family, diversity, discrimination, and social prejudices through the eyes of adolescence.

Screening of ‘Rara’ by Pepa San Martín at Centro Arte Alameda on March 29th
The Citizen

Original article: ¡Función a luca! «Rara» de Pepa San Martín se proyectará en Centro Arte Alameda este domingo 29 de marzo

Screening of ‘Rara’ by Pepa San Martín at Centro Arte Alameda on March 29th

As part of the series «Opera Prima: Everything Begins with the First Film,» in collaboration with the Chilean Association of Directors and Screenwriters (ADG), the feature film «Rara» (2016), directed by María José ‘Pepa’ San Martín, will be screened at Centro Arte Alameda this Sunday, March 29th, at 18:45.

Tickets for the event are priced at 1000 pesos and are available for purchase at the cinema’s digital box office.

This film, making its return to the big screen, is inspired by the landmark case involving the lesbian lawyer Karen Atala (played by Mariana Loyola) revolving around the custody of her daughters. It examines the complexities of family, diversity, discrimination, and social prejudices through the eyes of adolescence.

The story follows Sara (Julia Lübbert) and her younger sister as they live with their mother and her partner, confronting both a legal conflict and the reactions of their school and family environments to a reality that challenges traditional norms.

Debuting in 2016, «Rara» marked Pepa San Martín’s filmmaking debut and has established itself as a significant opera prima.

Its journey through the international circuit was widely celebrated: in Germany, it captivated both children and adults with its sensitivity, and at the Berlin International Film Festival, it was awarded Best Feature Film in the Generation Kplus section, reaffirming its artistic value and ability to connect with diverse audiences.

With this screening, Centro Arte Alameda continues to promote spaces for dialogue around Chilean cinema, highlighting stories that encourage reflection on the various ways of building family in contemporary society.

Buy your tickets HERE

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