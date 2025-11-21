Senate Approves 13 Budget Items as Discussions Continue for 2026 Fiscal Plan

Original article: Con 13 partidas aprobadas cerró la 2da jornada de discusión del Presupuesto 2026 en el Senado: Continúan el lunes «hasta total despacho»

The second day of discussions regarding the 2026 budget bill concluded with the Senate approving 13 budget items.

By the end of the session, only two items remained pending. Additionally, a window for submitting amendments is open between 10 AM and 3 PM on Saturday, November 22, to ensure ongoing discussions in the upcoming session scheduled for Monday, November 24, «until complete dispatch».

One of the significant aspects includes the restoration of funding for the salaries of over 11,000 Judicial Branch employees, with this budget item also receiving approval.

Other budget items that received the green light during this session encompassed those for the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Mining, General Secretariat of Government, General Secretariat of the Presidency, Ministry of Energy, Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Public Works, and Ministry of Defense.

📋A submission window is open between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM this Saturday to present amendments and continue discussions in the session on Monday, November 24.

