Senator Campillai Condemns Brutal Attack on Rodrigo Rojas Vade: «No One Deserves Such Atrocities»

"We must not let this become our new reality," the legislator stated following the shocking assault on the former constitutional member. "We cannot allow this violence to be normalized in our society. It is crucial that all authorities and the government provide a clear and committed response to these incidents," she added.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Nadie, absolutamente nadie, merece ser víctima de una atrocidad como esta»: Senadora Campillai por ataque a Rodrigo Rojas Vade

Senator Fabiola Campillai has condemned the assault on former constitutional convention member Rodrigo Rojas Vade, expressing her faith that law enforcement and the judicial system will «act swiftly to identify those responsible.»

«Political disagreements should be a matter of debate, never a reason for such brutal violence,» the legislator stated in a video shared on her social media platforms.

Campillai emphasized, «The severity of these incidents is shocking: no one should endure physical assaults or humiliating acts for political reasons or any other motive, especially when their life is at risk.»

«We cannot allow this violence to become normalized in our society. Therefore, it is essential that all authorities and the government provide a clear and committed response to these events,» the senator asserted.

Senator Campillai concluded her message expressing her wish for Rodrigo Rojas Vade to «recover from his critical condition. I trust that law enforcement and the judicial system will act promptly to hold those accountable.»

