Original article: Solidaridad rompe el cerco: el Convoy Nuestra América llega a Cuba con ayuda internacional

Solidarity Breaks Barriers: The Nuestra América Convoy Arrives in Cuba with International Aid

In a powerful act of solidarity that broke the embargo imposed by the United States, the ship “Granma 2.0” arrived in Cuba carrying humanitarian aid as part of the Nuestra América Convoy.

The flagship vessel of this international initiative, composed of individuals and organizations from around the globe, docked in Cuba with 14 tons of non-perishable food, medical supplies, 73 solar panels, diapers, bicycles, and personal hygiene products collected through international donations.

Naming the boat “Granma 2.0” pays homage to the historic revolutionary expedition of 1956. It set sail four days earlier from the Mexican port of Progreso, located in Mérida, Yucatán, destined for Havana.

After over 85 hours at sea, the 24-meter shrimp boat, once known as Maguro, anchored around 4 am local time, in front of the historic Villa de San Cristóbal in the Cuban capital, reported La Jornada.

Following arrival, the 32 crew members, including internationalists and journalists from 11 different countries, headed to the Havana cruise terminal, where they were welcomed by Havana’s mayor, Yanet Hernández, alongside other officials and a crowd of citizens chanting slogans and cheers.

The tons of humanitarian aid were unloaded at a port area in Hai Phong, named after the Vietnamese port known for being cleared of mines by Cubans during the war. Immediately afterward, the medicines and sanitary equipment were transported to the William Soler Pediatric Teaching Hospital.

Captain Manuel Estrada of the Granma 2.0 spoke about the mission carried out by the vessel.

“We are on a journey delivering humanitarian aid. This is the beginning of a path we are trying to open. We were fortunate to take on this role as pioneers. And yes, God willing, and with everyone’s help, we succeeded,” he told La Jornada.

He recalled that the journey lasted more than four days and nights, during which the crew demonstrated their commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to the island, aiming to mitigate the impacts of the U.S. blockade on fuel imposed by President Donald Trump through an «executive order» signed on January 29.

“It is indeed an adventure, difficult but rewarding. You can see the joy in seeing Cuba. The satisfaction of delivering this aid, felt by the journalists, the comrades, and all the people we encountered on the boat, was remarkable,” he emphasized.

The Nuestra América humanitarian convoy is driven by the Progressive International, supported by social, labor, and political organizations from various countries, aiming to bring solidarity assistance to Cuba via air, sea, and land routes.

The initiative is also backed by the Global Sumud Flotilla, known for its recent efforts in the Gaza Strip.

From the Progressive International, sources informed Europa Press that more ships are scheduled to arrive in the coming days with the objective of alleviating the most urgent shortages faced by the Cuban population, particularly among the most vulnerable sectors such as newborns, the elderly, and the sick.