Starring Luz Jiménez and Eduardo Barril: «A Love Story for an Old Soul» Returns to Teatro ICTUS

Following a sold-out season in 2025, the play «A Love Story for an Old Soul» is making a comeback at the Sala la Comedia of Teatro ICTUS with only six performances scheduled. Showtimes are adjusted: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Eduardo Barril, Luz Jiménez, Pascale Zelaya, and Colomba Larraín, the play tells the story of an elderly retired captain awaiting a mysterious phone call, much to the curiosity of his granddaughter Nora, who visits to enjoy the long-desired winter holidays with him.

According to the production’s review, «The elderly man has made a mistake that he does not know how to rectify. When Nora discovers the incident and the identity of the awaited caller, she embarks on a series of actions with him to soften his inflexibility and motivate him to seek forgiveness.»

With a sensitive and meticulous staging, this theatrical piece encourages reflection on the value of nurturing relationships from love and respect, regardless of age, and highlights that it is never too late to ask for forgiveness.

In this spirit, Felipe Zambrano, the director and playwright of the show, adds, «A Love Story for an Old Soul serves as inspiration to understand that it is never too late to live life and honor our family ties. Reminiscing about this is essential to remember that protection and tenderness are vital elements to foster in anyone’s present life.»

Event Details

From March 20 to March 29

Fridays and Saturdays: 8:00 PM | Sundays: 7:00 PM

Duration: 55 minutes

Age restriction: 12+

Teatro ICTUS, Merced 349, Santiago

Tickets available at Ticketplus

General Admission: 12,000 CLP

Students and seniors: 7,000 CLP

Artistic Credits

Playwright and Director: Felipe Zambrano Miguieles

Production: Almendra Ovalle

Cast: Eduardo Barril, Luz Jiménez, Colomba Larraín, Pascale Zelaya

Integral Design: Tamara Figueroa

Musical Composition and Sound Universe: José Tomás Moscoso

Sound Technician: Jorge Manzo

Lighting Technician: Tamara Figueroa

