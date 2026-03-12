Starring Luz Jiménez and Eduardo Barril: «A Love Story for an Old Soul» Returns to Teatro ICTUS

Written and directed by Felipe Zambrano Miguieles, this award-winning play - honored with a Mention at the III Jorge Díaz Playwriting Competition during FAMFEST - will have a running season from March 20 to March 29, featuring adjusted showtimes.

Starring Luz Jiménez and Eduardo Barril: «A Love Story for an Old Soul» Returns to Teatro ICTUS
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Protagonizada por Luz Jiménez y Eduardo Barril: Vuelve «Historia de amor para un alma vieja» a Teatro ICTUS

Starring Luz Jiménez and Eduardo Barril: «A Love Story for an Old Soul» Returns to Teatro ICTUS

Following a sold-out season in 2025, the play «A Love Story for an Old Soul» is making a comeback at the Sala la Comedia of Teatro ICTUS with only six performances scheduled. Showtimes are adjusted: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Eduardo Barril, Luz Jiménez, Pascale Zelaya, and Colomba Larraín, the play tells the story of an elderly retired captain awaiting a mysterious phone call, much to the curiosity of his granddaughter Nora, who visits to enjoy the long-desired winter holidays with him.

According to the production’s review, «The elderly man has made a mistake that he does not know how to rectify. When Nora discovers the incident and the identity of the awaited caller, she embarks on a series of actions with him to soften his inflexibility and motivate him to seek forgiveness.»

With a sensitive and meticulous staging, this theatrical piece encourages reflection on the value of nurturing relationships from love and respect, regardless of age, and highlights that it is never too late to ask for forgiveness.

In this spirit, Felipe Zambrano, the director and playwright of the show, adds, «A Love Story for an Old Soul serves as inspiration to understand that it is never too late to live life and honor our family ties. Reminiscing about this is essential to remember that protection and tenderness are vital elements to foster in anyone’s present life.»

Event Details

From March 20 to March 29
Fridays and Saturdays: 8:00 PM | Sundays: 7:00 PM
Duration: 55 minutes
Age restriction: 12+
Teatro ICTUS, Merced 349, Santiago
Tickets available at Ticketplus
General Admission: 12,000 CLP
Students and seniors: 7,000 CLP

Artistic Credits

Playwright and Director: Felipe Zambrano Miguieles
Production: Almendra Ovalle
Cast: Eduardo Barril, Luz Jiménez, Colomba Larraín, Pascale Zelaya
Integral Design: Tamara Figueroa
Musical Composition and Sound Universe: José Tomás Moscoso
Sound Technician: Jorge Manzo
Lighting Technician: Tamara Figueroa

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Teatro ICTUS Premieres New Production "Violeta, Fragments of a Vine" from the Pájaro Azul Workshop

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Caballo": ICTUS Theatre Premieres New Production at Santiago a Mil International Festival

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Ciclos Íntimos ICTUS 2026 Presents "Utopías Demodé": The Debut Album from Ártica and Las Magnéticas

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Protagonizada por Luz Jiménez y Eduardo Barril: Vuelve "Historia de amor para un alma vieja" a Teatro ICTUS

Hace 3 minutos
The Citizen

Teatro a Mil 2026 Kicks Off with Over 15,000 Attendees in Santiago and Across Chile

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Theatrical Memories of Óscar Cuervo Castro, Teatro Aleph Founder, Reconnect with Chilean Audience

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

La Nueva Imperial Concludes Successful Tour with Historic Unplugged Session at ICTUS Theater on December 21

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Here I Get Off": Jaime Vadell Stars in Acclaimed Play on Aging, Family, and the Right to Decide at Teatro Zoco

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

9 Love Songs by Víctor Jara, Including His Compositions for Joan Turner

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano