The Beaches Are Always Empty in Winter: A Novel Expanding the LGBTQ+ Literary Horizons

The novel, which began as a personal healing exercise, took shape over four years of writing and revision. Throughout the process, the author integrated the musicality of the Bolero de Ravel as an emotional and structural constant, giving rhythm and cadence to the narrative.

The Beaches Are Always Empty in Winter: A Novel Expanding the LGBTQ+ Literary Horizons
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

In The Beaches Are Always Empty in Winter, author Amaro Mandolini delivers an intimate and profoundly human narrative that explores love, illness, and grief through a lyrical and close-knit narrative voice.

The story follows a protagonist embarking on a journey to the coast, where he reconstructs memories of a relationship filled with tenderness, fragility, and inevitable loss.

This confessional tale invites readers to listen to a conversation between memory and absence, examining how love endures even in the face of death.

With prose that artfully blends literary precision and contained emotion, the work represents a new generation of Latin American queer narratives aiming to portray diverse identities without oversimplifying them to mere conflict.

«I wanted to write a story where the protagonists’ sexual identity wasn’t the focal conflict, but rather a part of their humanity,» comments Amaro Mandolini.

«My goal was to depict love and illness as universal experiences shared by anyone who has loved and lost,» the author adds.

The novel, which began as a personal healing exercise, took shape over four years of writing and revision. Throughout the process, the author integrated the musicality of the Bolero de Ravel as an emotional and structural constant, giving rhythm and cadence to the narrative.

The Beaches Are Always Empty in Winter is ultimately a meditation on memory, the passage of time, and the resilience of love beyond loss. With sensitivity and depth, the work broadens the horizons of contemporary Chilean literature, inviting readers to engage with empathy and tenderness.

About the Author

Amaro Mandolini is a professor and graduate in Literature. He has built his career in teaching and literary research, publishing academic articles on Latin American literature. The Beaches Are Always Empty in Winter is his debut novel, a work that interweaves his aesthetic sensitivity with a critical perspective on the representation of identities and emotions in contemporary narrative.

About the Publisher

Inti Ediciones is an independent publishing house specializing in poetry and essays. The project aims to seek and disseminate new voices while creating literary spaces where anyone can participate.

The Citizen

Original article: Las playas siempre están vacías en invierno: Una novela que expande los márgenes de la literatura LGBTQ+

Relacionados

The Citizen

Author Karin Ioannidis: “The root of most crimes so harshly pursued is inequality, deprivation, and abuse”

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

New Edition of Elisa Clark’s "Oye Gabriela" Explores Gabriela Mistral’s Manuscripts and the Battles Over Her Legacy

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

‘Dilexi Te’: Pope Leo XIV’s Sharp Critique of Capitalism That Chile’s Right Ignores

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Milei Loses a Key Player as Anti-Crime Platform Unravels: Espert Withdraws Candidacy After Drug-Trafficking Scandal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

A Peace Prize in Uniform: Why Awarding the Nobel to María Corina Machado Undermines Peace

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Rafal Camargo on Valdivia International Film Festival 2025 in Chile: Breaking the Elitist Stereotype and Bringing Cinema to Everyone

Hace 22 horas
The Citizen

Are the Chono People Really Extinct? Denial and Erasure Across the Fjords and Channels of Chiloé and Aysén

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"Multipolarity Means Building Leadership Free from U.S. Power and Control": Interview with Dani Balbi, Rio de Janeiro State Legislator

Hace 24 horas
The Citizen

Classes Suspended at Peñuelas School After Septic Tank Overflow; Parents Decry Slow Response by SLEP Valparaíso

Hace 2 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano