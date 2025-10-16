«The Body as Time»: Cleopatras Return at the 17th Santiago Media Arts Biennial

During the presentation, the artists embodied a tableaux vivants (living painting) before the audience while a group of contemporary creators—including Juana Gómez, Ofelia Andrades, Denise Lira Ratinoff, Claudia Peña, José Pedro Godoy, Courtney Smith, Iván Navarro, Jacqueline Fresard, and Gabriel Iñaqui—captured them live, recreating the experimental spirit that characterized the group in the 1980s.

«The Body as Time»: Cleopatras Return at the 17th Santiago Media Arts Biennial
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

«The Body as Time»: Cleopatras Return at the 17th Santiago Media Arts Biennial

On October 14 and 15, the National Museum of Fine Arts hosted the return of Cleopatras, an iconic collective from the Chilean underground, with the performance The Body as Time, created and directed by Patricia Rivadeneira as part of the 17th Santiago Media Arts Biennial – Hyperrealities.

The performance brought together Tahia Gómez, Cecilia Aguayo, Jacqueline Fresard, and Rivadeneira herself, transforming it into a living experience where body, memory, and erotic capital merged in dialogue with works from the Museum’s Collection.

The piece, which had four live performances, received enthusiastic applause from attendees and stood out as one of the most moving moments of the Biennial.

Patricia Rivadeneira, director and founder of the collective, remarked, «This performance follows the desire to revisit a path together through art, posing the same questions that united us in the ’80s and continue to resonate strongly today. We are women, our bodies as time have traversed a millennium, and we are still on the same quest for meaning that defines our humanity, transcendence, and even our trivialities.»

«We are alive to relish in the game of life; reconnecting through art with all these creators has given us the conviction and audacity to return as Cleopatras, embracing a sense of overwhelming freedom. Time is on our side. My body is my time. Today we return with more experience, desire, and freedom. At 60, one can start anew…» the actress added.

During the presentation, the artists embodied a tableaux vivants (living painting) before the audience, while a group of contemporary creators—including Juana Gómez, Ofelia Andrades, Denise Lira Ratinoff, Claudia Peña, José Pedro Godoy, Courtney Smith, Iván Navarro, Jacqueline Fresard, and Gabriel Iñaqui—captured them live, recreating the experimental spirit that characterized the group in the 1980s.

Upcoming Events

From October 16 to 19, between 10 AM and 6:30 PM, the public will have the opportunity to visit the installation where the performance took place in the northeast hall on the first floor of the National Museum of Fine Arts. A selection of works from the Museum’s Collection will be displayed there, including pieces by Ana Cortés, María Tupper, Henriette Petit, Raymond Monvoisin, and Pietro Negri, alongside drawings and audiovisual records produced during the performance, understood as remnants of the performative act.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 21 at 6:00 PM, a new milestone for Cleopatras will occur at the GAM, within the talk “Whispering in Twilight,” part of the co-curation by artist Iván Navarro.

On this occasion, the artists will present the second edition of their self-titled album in vinyl format, with a listening session that will include the release of the single Red Peony, composed by Jorge González and produced by Cecilia Aguayo and Entrópica, along with the premiere of the music video directed by Leo Medel, with Jacqueline Fresard in charge of art direction.

Performance Photos: Jorge Sánchez

Continue reading:

A Living Legend Shakes the National Scene! Cleopatras Are Alive and Back with a Bang

The Work and Journey of a Visionary: Documentary «Vicente Ruiz: A Real Time» + Discussion with the Protagonist at the Centro Arte Alameda

The Citizen

Original article: «El cuerpo como tiempo»: El regreso de las Cleopatras en la 17° Bienal de Artes Mediales de Santiago

Relacionados

The Citizen

¡Caigan las rosas blancas!: Centro Arte Alameda Hosts Free Screening and Post-Screening Q&A with Argentine Director Albertina Carri

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Global Media Leaders From 40+ Countries to Gather in Moscow for the 17th Russian World Assembly

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Proyecto Balneario: New Dance Work Reclaims Marbella Beach's History—from Popular UP-Era Resort to Torture Site After Chile's Coup

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Vivo Yoga Returns: Free Mass Classes to Align, Relax, and Activate Body and Mind for Everyone at GAM

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Raises Moral-Damages Award to $55,000,000 for Teens Tortured by State Agents at National Stadium During Dictatorship

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Chillán: Third FICHA Fest Gathers Latin America’s Analog Photography Leaders

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Between Sleep and Wakefulness: Agatha Portolés Unveils 'Duermevela,' a Liminal Poetry Debut

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Pogo and Los Peores de Chile Documentary Returns to Centro Arte Alameda with Live Set, Celebrating 30 Years

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

New Edition of Elisa Clark’s "Oye Gabriela" Explores Gabriela Mistral’s Manuscripts and the Battles Over Her Legacy

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano