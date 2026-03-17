The End of ‘Stock Disponible’: A Sudden Closure Raises More Questions Than Answers on Vía X

Original article: “La lucha contra la máquina nunca termina”: abrupto fin de “Stock Disponible” deja más preguntas que respuestas en Vía X

The end of ‘Stock Disponible’ is now a reality. After seven years on air, journalist Freddy Stock confirmed the program’s cancellation during its final broadcast, marking the conclusion of a space that, since 2019, became a hub for political and social dialogue on Chilean television.

The announcement was filled with emotion. Stock expressed «sadness» and «gratitude,» emphasizing the journey taken and the community that developed around the show. This was no surprise: the program was born in the midst of social unrest and successfully emerged as a platform where current affairs were discussed openly and critically.

An Unmissable Closure

The end of ‘Stock Disponible’ quickly generated reactions—not only due to the conclusion of a program but also because of the significance of its content within the current media landscape.

One of the most talked-about moments was the farewell from lawyer Mauricio Daza, a regular panelist, who alongside historian Gonzalo Peralta and Freddy Stock, shared a poignant remark that soon went viral:

Thank you for these beautiful years alongside my dear friend @Freddy_Stock on #StockDisponible and for the immense love we consistently received from our audience. And never forget: the fight against the machine never ends, it just transforms… https://t.co/U7YzXZlvip — Mauricio Daza (@mdaza_abogado) March 14, 2026

Beyond Daza’s quote, he was clear in stating that he did not know the reasons for the closure, although he highlighted that neither the program nor the channel received state funding. This clarification, rather than settling the issue, raised even more questions.

Fewer Voices, More Doubts

Reactions were not limited to the program’s panel. From the media world, television critic René Naranjo expressed regret over the show’s departure, highlighting its contribution to a variety of opinions.

Meanwhile, writer Jorge Baradit went further by offering a deeper reflection: there are increasingly fewer diverse voices in the media. In his message, he suggested that such closures are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader phenomenon where certain narratives begin to fade from view.

This is where the end of ‘Stock Disponible’ transcends the conclusion of a simple program and starts to be perceived as a more profound issue.

The closure of the program hosted by Freddy Stock, after seven years on air, prompted responses within political and media circles. The lack of clear explanations and the critical nature of the show raise questions about the reasons for its cancellation.

Lack of Clear Explanations

One of the most concerning aspects is the absence of a detailed version regarding the closure. Vía X has not provided public clarifications to help understand why this decision was made.

Freddy Stock himself, during his farewell, avoided diving into that issue. He chose instead to focus on the program’s journey and its significance over the years, leaving the concrete reasons for its conclusion somewhat neglected.

However, this silence is exactly what fuels the uncertainties—especially considering the type of content the program featured and the profile of its panelists.

Reactions on Social Media: The Audience’s Pulse

On social media, the reaction was immediate. Regular viewers of the program expressed surprise, annoyance, and concern over the loss of a show they deemed essential.

Who can explain why one of the best programs for political analysis, current events, and journalism like #StockDisponible with @Freddy_Stock has been taken off air? Terrible signal! Much love to the team! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/u9nJ7oSBBG — Laura Albornoz Pollmann (@lauralbornoz) March 15, 2026

What a great space for true and essential investigative journalism. Huge loss. I hope it returns soon #StockDisponible

Great @_reportea 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — MªFernandaGarcía💃🏻 (@mariafergarciai) March 16, 2026

Among the comments, a recurring sentiment emerged: «Stock Disponible» was one of the few places where different voices could be heard, free from the rigidity of other television formats. This perception reinforces the sense of loss following its closure.

A Program That Left Its Mark

Over its years on air, the program managed to establish itself as a platform for open debate, addressing issues such as corruption, public policies, social rights, and institutional conflicts.

Its origin amid social unrest shaped its identity. It was not just another show; it was a response to a political and social moment that demanded new forms of conversation.

Therefore, the end of ‘Stock Disponible’ not only concludes a television cycle but also raises an uncomfortable question about the current state of media and the position of critical voices within it.

More Questions Than Answers

As time passes, the sentiment is clear: the program’s closure leaves more questions than certainties. Was it an editorial decision? A change in direction? Or simply the natural end of a cycle?

For now, there are no clear answers.

What remains is the impression that something significant has been lost along the way. In this context, the farewell message takes on added weight: the discussion doesn’t end, it merely relocates.

Because if anything comes from this closure, it is the feeling that the debate continues, but with fewer spaces in which to occur.