The Legendary Manuel Rodríguez Rides Again: «Húsar,» Chile’s Historical Rock Opera, Returns

Original article: El legendario Manuel Rodríguez cabalga de nuevo: vuelve “Húsar”, la ópera rock histórica de Chile

«Húsar,» the first historical rock opera in Chile, created and spearheaded by musician Ives Gullé, will return to the stage with a unique concert on December 20, 2025, at Club Chocolate in Santiago (Ernesto Pinto Lagarrigue #192, Barrio Bellavista, Recoleta).

During this event, Gullé will perform his iconic debut album (2011) in its entirety, a landmark work in the national power/heavy metal scene.

The show, beginning at 8:00 PM, will offer attendees the chance to enjoy anthems of Chilean metal such as ‘Ejército Libertador,’ ‘Humillación,’ ‘Opresión,’ and other tracks that powerfully narrate the story of Manuel Rodríguez, the legendary Hussar of Death.

Tickets are already on sale through the Passline system, priced at $18,000 (pre-sale), $20,000 (general admission), and $30,000 (VIP box), and the event is exclusive to those 18 years and older.

The Man Behind the Hussar: Ives Gullé and His Musical Crusade

For decades, Ives Gullé has been a pivotal figure in Chilean metal. His work has embraced and integrated themes unique to our country, such as Mapuche worldview, the history of the homeland’s birth, and even the soul of the Kawésqar people.

In a 2022 interview with Rockaxis , Gullé reflected on his motivation: «With my work, I have tried to contribute a grain of sand by bridging metal with culture, the history of Chile, and our roots.»

This artistic pursuit has led him to create an outstanding discography that, alongside «Húsar,» includes «Invasión» (an album detailing the arrival of Spaniards led by Pedro de Valdivia) and «Kawésqar» (an album reflecting the worldview of the southern Chilean people).

Toward New Horizons: The Project «Salvador»

This comeback concert not only commemorates the past but also serves as a precursor to Gullé’s upcoming conceptual project: «Salvador,» a production chronicling the life of Chilean former president Salvador Allende, expected to launch in 2026.

A Night Full of Metal and History

The highly anticipated December concert will not only feature the complete presentation of «Húsar,» but will also include opening act Dolezall, finalists for the Pulsar Awards in the Metal category, who have established themselves as one of the rising bands in heavy/power metal in Chile.

This event promises to be an evening full of epic, powerful, and emotional performances as «Húsar» revives the heroic acts that inspired its musical narrative. With a specially prepared setlist for the occasion, attendees will experience a unique performance that will remind them why this project had a significant impact on Chilean metal.

For metal enthusiasts and fans of national history, this represents a unique opportunity to witness the revival of a project that has carved out a special place in the Chilean music scene. As the call states: «Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the most awaited comebacks in Chilean metal!»

For more information:

Ticket System: Passline

Social Media: @IvesGulleMusica (Instagram), IvesGulle (Facebook), @IvesGulle (Tik Tok). Spotify and all digital platforms.

Location: Club Chocolate, Ernesto Pinto Lagarrigue #192, Barrio Bellavista, Recoleta