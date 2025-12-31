Trump Acknowledges Judicial Setback, Temporarily Shelves Plans to Deploy National Guard in Major U.S. Cities

Original article: Trump asume derrota judicial y abandona «por ahora» idea de desplegar la Guardia Nacional en Chicago, Los Ángeles, Portland y Oregón

Following a recent adverse ruling from the Supreme Court, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will temporarily set aside plans to deploy the National Guard in Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and Oregon.

According to The New York Times, «the decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump could not deploy troops in the Chicago area despite objections from Illinois officials.»

In this vein, the U.S. media outlet noted that in his announcement, Trump did not mention the ruling but hinted that his administration would not hesitate to deploy troops in the future: «We will return, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to rise again. It’s just a matter of time,» the President wrote on his personal social media platform, «Truth.»

However, it is clear that the Supreme Court’s decision has called into question his military strategy on a national level.

In this regard, an article from The New York Times emphasized that the Court’s ruling «raises doubts about the feasibility of similar deployments in other U.S. cities.»

Meanwhile, Georgetown Law School professor Steve Vladeck described the news as «the most significant defeat the Supreme Court has handed Trump all year.»

«This is a significant disapproval of President Trump’s attempts to use federal military forces to reinforce immigration law enforcement, especially in jurisdictions governed by Democrats,» Vladeck noted.

Breaking News: President Trump abandoned, for now, his efforts to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Portland and Los Angeles. https://t.co/DMI3MGd2vM — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2025

We will continue to provide updates. Stay tuned:

The Citizen