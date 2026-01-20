Trump Reaffirms Interventionist Plans After Publishing Controversial Map of the U.S. Including Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela

Original article: Trump ratifica planes intervencionistas tras publicar mapa de EE. UU. que incluye a Groenlandia, Canadá y Venezuela

In a controversial AI-generated map, both Greenland and Venezuela, along with Canada, are highlighted with the U.S. flag, interpreted as a signal confirming the Republican mogul’s aggressive expansionist policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his interventionist plans after releasing an image generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) depicting Venezuela, Greenland, and Canada as U.S. territories.

The image, shared on Truth Social on Monday night, appears to be an edited version of a photograph taken during Trump’s meeting in Washington with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian President Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In the controversial image, Trump is shown seated behind his desk in the White House, accompanied by a giant map displaying North America and part of Greenland. The map colors Greenland, Venezuela, and Canada with the U.S. flag, signifying his aggressive expansionist stance.

The original photograph was taken last August in the Oval Office, where Trump met top European Union (EU) leaders along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Annexation of Greenland

The map image serves as a conceptual framework to understand the escalation of recent weeks, where the annexation and control over Greenland has become a central theme in U.S. foreign policy.

The Republican challenges Denmark’s sovereignty over the vast Arctic territory, justifying a need for its annexation to the U.S. under supposed security reasons while disregarding the will of its inhabitants.

«We don’t want to be American, we don’t want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders,» asserted all political representatives of the Greenlandic Parliament (Inatsisartut) in a statement rejecting any external interference and reaffirming their national identity.

Trump has refused to dismiss the possibility of military action if Denmark disagrees, leading to a severe crisis within NATO, which includes both countries.

“Denmark cannot protect that territory against Russia or China, and besides, why would it have a supposed ‘right of ownership’? There are no written documents, just the fact that a ship arrived there hundreds of years ago, but we also sent ships,” argued the White House occupant.

Another AI-generated image shows Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Greenland, with Trump raising an American flag on the ground next to a sign that reads: «Greenland – U.S. Territory. Est. 2026.»

Trump’s Aggression Towards Venezuela to Seize Oil

The far-right leader has repeatedly regarded Canada as merely another state of the U.S., and on January 3, ordered a military attack against Venezuela that resulted in over 100 deaths and culminated in the kidnapping of the Caribbean nation’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The mogul has made it clear that his interest lies in controlling Venezuela’s oil and energy resources.