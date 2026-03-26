Valparaíso’s Housing Projects: Empowering Women Heads of Households in Government-Funded Initiatives

Original article: Valparaíso: Proyectos habitacionales financiados por el Gobierno Regional avanzan con mujeres jefas de hogar como protagonistas

Valparaíso Regional Governor Rodrigo Mundaca visited the construction sites of two landmark housing projects on Thursday, March 26: Parque Barón, situated in the El Almendral-Victoria area, and Parque Los Laureles, located on Cerro Merced. These initiatives aim to provide housing solutions for hundreds of families.

First, Parque Barón is a collaborative effort between the Regional Government and the Ministry of Housing, secured through the Dignified Housing and Neighborhood program, as well as the 2023-2025 collaboration agreement under the Emergency Housing Plan. This project will benefit 120 families in the community, with an impressive 88% led by women heads of households.

The initiative involves an investment of $1.294 million from the Valparaíso Regional Government, located on Avenida Pedro Montt in a historically conserved area, easily accessible to main roads and local services.

The project includes 120 apartments ranging from 57.5 to 60 m², a building designed for universal accessibility, featuring a rooftop terrace, green inner areas, a main entry hall, an elevator, and six multifunctional rooms equipped with hot water and fully electric kitchens.

Furthermore, a commercial space on the ground floor aims to enhance the connection between the housing complex and its immediate surroundings, creating a more dynamic space for the community.

Rocío Cisternas, secretary of the Parque Barón Housing Committee, expressed her excitement, stating, «It is incredibly rewarding to see this come to fruition and to be part of it. Initially, during the early stages, we were working towards something intangible during the application and allocation phases, but now we are in a stage where it’s completely tangible; we can visit the apartments, and some are already ready. It’s immensely thrilling to reach this phase of the journey,» she remarked.

In turn, Governor Rodrigo Mundaca expressed gratitude to those working on this magnificent project, particularly the women in the committee. He noted, «88% of this committee consists of women heads of households who have fought earnestly for dignified housing and a worthy neighborhood.»

The regional authority emphasized the significance of this project, stating, «This is very emblematic for us, as there are duplex apartments, long units, and five apartments designated for people with disabilities, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that future residents live under dignified conditions.»

«We, as the Regional Government, have been involved from the very first moment when the groundbreaking took place. The Regional Government has contributed about 14% of the total investment, and the families who will live here will do so without incurring any debt or having to pay installments. They will reside in a highly central neighborhood with easy access to the Metro,» added Rodrigo Mundaca.

Parque Los Laureles

The second initiative, Parque Los Laureles, is located on the former Pajonal estate in Cerro Merced. It is one of the largest urban projects carried out in Valparaíso in recent years and involves an investment of $1.4 million from the Valparaíso Regional Government.

This housing complex will feature 17 buildings and 396 apartments, developed in three phases. Each phase will include community facilities (multi-purpose rooms), parking according to regulations, playgrounds, and active plazas, allowing vulnerable families to secure a DS49 home without mortgage debt.

The Regional Government announced that following the construction of Los Laureles, they envision progressing with Los Maitenes (408 apartments) and Los Boldos (590 apartments), ultimately providing 1,600 individuals with their own homes, conveniently located near Avenida Alemania and just minutes from the city center.

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The Citizen