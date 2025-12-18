Vicente Ruiz, Influential Artist of the 80s Counterculture and Resistance in Chile, Passes Away

Original article: Chile: Falleció Vicente Ruiz, artista clave de la contracultura y la resistencia de los ’80

The Chilean Actors and Actresses Corporation (Chileactores) has officially announced the passing of Vicente Ruiz, a prominent artist and actor who played a significant role in the counterculture and resistance against the right-wing civil-military dictatorship during the 1980s.

Ruiz’s artistic contributions spanned performance, acting, dance, theater, audiovisual works, and multimedia creation. He fulfilled various roles such as actor, director, educator, playwright, and cultural manager across these disciplines.

Chileactores noted, «Alongside Patricia Rivadeneira, Vicente initiated multiple artistic actions that were at the forefront of both culture and resistance. One of his most memorable performances, ‘Por la Cruz y la Bandera,’ staged in 1992, stirred significant media controversy due to its provocative content.»

The media coverage at the time highlighted the performance by Rivadeneira and Ruiz: «The End of the World Was Advanced.»

“With such expressive boldness, Vicente’s work initiated conversations about taboo and necessary topics for the modernization and democratization of the country,” added members of the corporation.

Vicente Ruiz himself stated, “I only followed what my instinct led me to do; I never considered whether it was allowed or not, whether it would benefit others or harm them, or if it would have an impact on the public. I never wanted to be a leader; rather, as Neruda said: working with your internal roots is what truly matters to me,” he expressed in an interview with Diego Portales University regarding his body of work.

We regret to announce the passing of Vicente Ruiz, a key artist of the 80s counterculture. His work—performance, theater, dance, and audiovisual—opened conversations on taboo topics. A warm embrace to all who feel his loss. pic.twitter.com/65Nk6n9Xnn — Chileactores (@Chileactores) December 18, 2025

Actor, dancer, performer, an indefinable figure of Santiago’s underground in the 80s, Vicente Ruiz shook the nascent democracy in the 90s with a transformed staging of Antigone and performances that challenged the consensus of the time. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/b3yChmdlc1 — Oscar_Contardo (@oscar_contardo) December 18, 2025

Farewell to Vicente Ruiz, a fundamental figure in Chilean counterculture of the 90s. RIP ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yRuJ5PIpkm — René Naranjo Sotomayor (@renenaranjo) December 18, 2025

All my respect for the memory of Vicente Ruiz.

I met him in the late 80s, interviewed him several times, and had the chance to program his last performance a year ago at CEINA.

In March, we met for the last time to discuss his plans.

I always admired his persistence 🙌🏼 https://t.co/g56fHy40lX — Javier Ibacache (@Ibacache) December 18, 2025

Documentary

In 2022, El Ciudadano published an article regarding the documentary «Vicente Ruiz: A Tiempo Real,» directed by Matías Cardone and Julio Jorquera. This film explores Vicente Ruiz’s work and creative process, alongside the emotional drivers behind his art and an ongoing quest for change.

Featuring archival footage and testimonials, the documentary examines the social role of art, highlighting notable figures from the Chilean counterculture of the 80s, including Cecilia Aguayo, Titin Moraga, Patricia Rivadeneira, Jorge González, Jacqueline Fresard, Ramón Griffero, and Consuelo Castillo. Read the full article below:

El Ciudadano