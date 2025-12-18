Vicente Ruiz, Influential Artist of the 80s Counterculture and Resistance in Chile, Passes Away

In January 2025, the artist donated his entire artistic archive to the National Library, contributing over 500 documents to national memory. His legacy will now be preserved by the Vicente Ruiz Maturana Foundation. The Chilean Actors and Actresses Corporation highlighted his contribution to Chile's democratic opening and recalled his iconic performance 'Por la Cruz y la Bandera,' staged in 1992 with Patricia Rivadeneira.

Vicente Ruiz, Influential Artist of the 80s Counterculture and Resistance in Chile, Passes Away
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Chile: Falleció Vicente Ruiz, artista clave de la contracultura y la resistencia de los ’80

The Chilean Actors and Actresses Corporation (Chileactores) has officially announced the passing of Vicente Ruiz, a prominent artist and actor who played a significant role in the counterculture and resistance against the right-wing civil-military dictatorship during the 1980s.

Ruiz’s artistic contributions spanned performance, acting, dance, theater, audiovisual works, and multimedia creation. He fulfilled various roles such as actor, director, educator, playwright, and cultural manager across these disciplines.

Chileactores noted, «Alongside Patricia Rivadeneira, Vicente initiated multiple artistic actions that were at the forefront of both culture and resistance. One of his most memorable performances, ‘Por la Cruz y la Bandera,’ staged in 1992, stirred significant media controversy due to its provocative content.»

The media coverage at the time highlighted the performance by Rivadeneira and Ruiz: «The End of the World Was Advanced.»

“With such expressive boldness, Vicente’s work initiated conversations about taboo and necessary topics for the modernization and democratization of the country,” added members of the corporation.

Vicente Ruiz himself stated, “I only followed what my instinct led me to do; I never considered whether it was allowed or not, whether it would benefit others or harm them, or if it would have an impact on the public. I never wanted to be a leader; rather, as Neruda said: working with your internal roots is what truly matters to me,” he expressed in an interview with Diego Portales University regarding his body of work.

Documentary

In 2022, El Ciudadano published an article regarding the documentary «Vicente Ruiz: A Tiempo Real,» directed by Matías Cardone and Julio Jorquera. This film explores Vicente Ruiz’s work and creative process, alongside the emotional drivers behind his art and an ongoing quest for change.

Featuring archival footage and testimonials, the documentary examines the social role of art, highlighting notable figures from the Chilean counterculture of the 80s, including Cecilia Aguayo, Titin Moraga, Patricia Rivadeneira, Jorge González, Jacqueline Fresard, Ramón Griffero, and Consuelo Castillo. Read the full article below:

A Visionary’s Work and Trajectory: Documentary «Vicente Ruiz: A Tiempo Real» + conversation with the protagonist at Centro Arte Alameda

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chile: Falleció Vicente Ruiz, artista clave de la contracultura y la resistencia de los '80

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Daniela Shejade Debuts New Single: "Music Keeps Palestine Alive"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Ojo de Pescado Calls for Applications for 6th Seminar "Children Want Cinema", Focused on Mediation and Children's Rights

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Living Memory at Tres y Cuatro Álamos: A Fair for the Right to Remember

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Tragic Protest in Lima: Prominent Rapper Killed, Eyewitnesses Blame Police

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Héctor Noguera, Renowned Chilean Theatre Master and 2015 National Prize Winner, Passes Away

Hace 2 meses

Confronting Violence Against Women: Artistic Intervention 'Las Formas de Morir' Challenges Societal Norms

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Ariel Mateluna After Presidential Debate: "Culture Opens Doors, Fascism Closes Them"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Santiago International Documentary Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup Featuring The Best of Real Cinema

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano