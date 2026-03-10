Cuban Foreign Minister Responds Firmly to Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s Accusations of Cuban Interference

Original article: Canciller de Cuba sobre Presidente de Ecuador Daniel Noboa: «Es conocido por su vocación de desconocer y violar el Derecho Internacional»

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez issued a strong response to Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who claimed that his government had «sufficient evidence» of alleged «Cuban interference» in internal affairs, justifying the recent expulsion of Cuba’s diplomatic delegation.

«There was considerable interference from Cuba in political activities, including dissent and even violent actions in some cases,» stated the Ecuadorian leader, prompting an immediate reaction from Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

«The President of Ecuador is known for his tendency to disregard and violate international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito and the beating of a diplomatic official from that mission are clear evidence of this,» asserted the Cuban foreign minister.

«Now,» he added, «he cynically lies with fabricated excuses regarding the actions of Cuban diplomatic personnel in that nation and boasts about their expulsion.»

According to Rodríguez, Noboa acted «with evident servility to please the U.S. government.»

Previously, following the expulsion of its diplomatic staff from Ecuador, the Cuban government denounced the decision as «arbitrary and unjustified.»

«It does not appear to be a coincidence that this action was taken in a context marked by increased aggression from the United States against Cuba and strong pressures from that country’s government on third states to align with that policy,» Cuban authorities indicated in a statement.

