Gustavo Gatica: «This Trial Is Not Against Chile’s Carabineros, But Against Those Who Betrayed Their Institution»

Original article: Gustavo Gatica: «Este proceso no es contra Carabineros de Chile, es contra quien traicionó a su institución y no cumplió los protocolos»

On Monday, December 29, Gustavo Gatica, the newly elected deputy for District 8, appeared at the courthouse to participate in the closing arguments of the trial against Claudio Crespo, the former Carabinero accused of shooting him, resulting in the total loss of his vision.

After the proceedings, Gatica emphasized, «This trial is not against Chile’s Carabineros; it is against those who betrayed their institution and failed to follow protocols.»

He continued, «I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those present at the hearing today, and to everyone who has sent messages of support. The verdict will be announced on January 9, and like throughout this process, your support and presence are crucial for me,» added the recently elected parliamentarian.

«Videos Show Utter Disregard for Compliance with Protocol»

As reported by El Ciudadano, former prosecutor Carlos Gajardo, representing Gustavo Gatica, presented the court with a series of audiovisual evidence that allegedly demonstrate a pattern of behavior from the accused, marked by a blatant disregard for police protocols and human dignity.

«Unfortunately, there is a pattern with Mr. Claudio Crespo of not respecting the rules,» said Gajardo, reiterating in court that the former lieutenant colonel «is the material author of the shots that blinded Gustavo Gatica,» an accusation based mainly on the synchronization of over 30 audiovisual recordings that precisely reconstruct the moments of the shots and their temporal correspondence with the injuries sustained by Gatica on November 8, 2019.

In his opening remarks, the elected deputy stated, «All who have misused their power must take responsibility.»

Gatica remarked, «In times when our judicial institutions are under scrutiny, truth and justice are non-negotiable, and I have full confidence in the work being done.»

For more details on this case:

El Ciudadano