Marta Lagos’ Powerful Response to Diputado Schalper’s Criticism of Student Protests: «What Planet Are You Living On?»

Original article: «¿En qué planeta vives?»: La aplaudida respuesta de la directora de Latinobarómetro a diputado Schalper por críticas a protestas estudiantiles Marta Lagos’ Powerful Response to Diputado Schalper’s Criticism of Student Protests: «What Planet Are You Living On?» During a day that saw a massive student protest in Santiago, certain right-wing media outlets and […]

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Original article: «¿En qué planeta vives?»: La aplaudida respuesta de la directora de Latinobarómetro a diputado Schalper por críticas a protestas estudiantiles

Marta Lagos’ Powerful Response to Diputado Schalper’s Criticism of Student Protests: «What Planet Are You Living On?»

During a day that saw a massive student protest in Santiago, certain right-wing media outlets and lawmakers criticized the young demonstrators, noting the violence that occurred during the march and expressing skepticism about the speed of their mobilization after four years of absence.

These sentiments were echoed by Diego Schalper, a deputy from the National Renewal party, who shared a video from Canal 13 highlighting the «incidents in the student march» on social media, stating: «As Iván Valenzuela rightly points out: how suspicious that after four years of absence, they have activated so quickly and with their habitual violence.»

Schalper added, «The public is well aware of who is behind many of them, and they no longer buy the story.»

This perspective prompted an immediate and pointed response from Marta Lagos, founder and director of Latinobarometro and MORI Chile, who challenged Schalper’s viewpoint regarding the events.

«Listen Diego, they are reducing university gratuity, cutting scholarships, and increasing gas prices to levels never seen before in Chile’s history. And you blame the left for people protesting?» the Globalbarometers coordinator wrote.

«What planet are you living on?» Marta Lagos concluded.

We will continue to provide updates. Keep reading about this topic:

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