Aumento global de temperaturas se descontrola y situación podría llegar a punto de no retorno: Alarmante informe de la ONU a días de la COP28

Even in the most optimistic scenario of current climate plans, the likelihood of limiting warming to 1.5°C is only 14%.



A new @UNEP report warns: Nations must urgently reduce emissions or we might face global warming of 2.5-2.9°C.



