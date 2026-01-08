Argentinian Magazine El Niño Rizoma Translates Poem by Renee Nicole Good Following Her Tragic Death

The poem "On learning to dissect fetal pigs," which translates to "Sobre aprender a diseccionar fetos de cerdo," was honored with the Academy of American Poets award in 2020. The translation was completed by Argentinian writer and poet Julián Axat.

The Argentinian magazine El Niño Rizoma has published a translation of one of Renee Nicole Good’s poems, the young mother who lost her life after being shot by a U.S. immigration officer.

«Renee Nicole Macklin Good. A 37-year-old American poet and activist. She was killed yesterday, January 7, 2026, after being shot multiple times by federal immigration agents during an operation in Minnesota. The incident was filmed and has sparked outrage worldwide,» the publication states.

«U.S. President Donald Trump accused her of being a ‘professional agitator,’ justifying the police’s actions by claiming they shot in ‘self-defense’ due to the suspect’s flight,» the Argentinian magazine added, emphasizing that «in memory of Rene, we translated one of her poems.»

The poem in question is «On learning to dissect fetal pigs,» which in Spanish translates to «Sobre aprender a diseccionar fetos de cerdo.» This work earned Renee Nicole Good the first prize from the Academy of American Poets in 2020.

The translation was done by Argentinian writer and poet Julián Axat. In the poem, the young American poet writes:

I have donated bibles to thrift stores
(I smashed them in plastic garbage bags with a Himalayan salt lamp;
the post-baptismal bibles, which I took from the corners of the meaty hands of the fanatics, the simplified, easy-to-read, parasitic ones)

Read the full poem HERE

Continue reading about this case:

«It’s an attack against all of us»: New York Mayor Condemns Shooting of Young Mother by Trump’s ICE Agents in Minneapolis

domestic terrorism

Witness Video Disproves “Domestic Terrorism” Narrative Following the Murder of Woman During Trump’s Immigration Operation

