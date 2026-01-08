Argentinian Magazine El Niño Rizoma Translates Poem by Renee Nicole Good Following Her Tragic Death

Original article: «Las biblias postbautismales (…) fáciles de leer, parasitarias…»: Revista argentina El Niño Rizoma traduce poema de Renee Nicole Good

The Argentinian magazine El Niño Rizoma has published a translation of one of Renee Nicole Good’s poems, the young mother who lost her life after being shot by a U.S. immigration officer.

«Renee Nicole Macklin Good. A 37-year-old American poet and activist. She was killed yesterday, January 7, 2026, after being shot multiple times by federal immigration agents during an operation in Minnesota. The incident was filmed and has sparked outrage worldwide,» the publication states.

«U.S. President Donald Trump accused her of being a ‘professional agitator,’ justifying the police’s actions by claiming they shot in ‘self-defense’ due to the suspect’s flight,» the Argentinian magazine added, emphasizing that «in memory of Rene, we translated one of her poems.»

The poem in question is «On learning to dissect fetal pigs,» which in Spanish translates to «Sobre aprender a diseccionar fetos de cerdo.» This work earned Renee Nicole Good the first prize from the Academy of American Poets in 2020.

The translation was done by Argentinian writer and poet Julián Axat. In the poem, the young American poet writes:

‘I have donated bibles to thrift stores

(I smashed them in plastic garbage bags with a Himalayan salt lamp;

the post-baptismal bibles, which I took from the corners of the meaty hands of the fanatics, the simplified, easy-to-read, parasitic ones)’

Renee Nicole Good. Poeta y activista estadounidense de 37 años. Fue asesinada ayer, 7 de enero de 2026, tras recibir varios disparos de agentes federales de inmigración.

En homenaje a Rene traducimos uno de sus poemas

En el blog :https://t.co/0E26S7jf3d pic.twitter.com/9bF5rN0Eli — Julián Axat (@julianaxat) January 8, 2026

