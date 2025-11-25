Carmen Wittwer Appointed to Investigate Payments from Conservador Yáber to Senator Walker and Deputy Araya

Eugenio Campos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Unit, detailed that the decision to transfer these cases to the Prosecutor's Office of Los Lagos is based on prior knowledge and analysis handled by Prosecutor Wittwer: "The recent informed facts stem from the main case known as the 'Bielorrussian Doll Case,' which makes complete sense for the same prosecutor to lead these new investigations," he stated.

The Public Ministry has announced the appointment of Carmen Wittwer, the Prosecutor of Los Lagos, to lead the investigations into irregular payments allegedly made by the Real Estate Conservator of Puente Alto, Sergio Yáber, to Senator Matías Walker (Democrats, featured in the cover photo) and Deputy Cristián Araya (Republican Party).

In particular, the Prosecutor’s office is focusing on three legal cases: «the transfer of funds from Puente Alto’s Real Estate Conservator, Sergio Yáber, to Honorable Senator Matías Walker; the transfer of funds from Mr. Yáber to Honorable Deputy Cristián Araya; and the payment from Inmobiliaria Fundamenta to the company Lagos, Vargas & Silber Legal Advisory Limited,» stated the entity.

«Due to the nature, complexity, and severity of the investigated events, along with the recent developments reported in public opinion, the National Prosecutor has decided that the Los Lagos Regional Prosecutor’s Office will handle these inquiries,» the statement added.

Finally, Eugenio Campos, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Unit, explained that «the decision to transfer these cases to this Prosecutor’s office is based on the knowledge and previous analysis handled by Regional Prosecutor Carmen Gloria Wittwer. The recently reported facts stem from the initial case known as the ‘Bielorrussian Doll Case,’ making it entirely logical for the same prosecutor to lead these new investigations.»

Republican Deputy Cristián Araya.

