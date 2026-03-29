Kast’s Approval Rating Plummets as Disapproval Soars by 22 Points to Nearly 50%, According to Pulso Ciudadano

Original article: Sigue el desplome de Kast: Desaprobación sube 22 puntos y llega al 48.7 % según Pulso Ciudadano

Kast’s Approval Rating Plummets as Disapproval Surges Beyond Approval

Cover Photo: AFP

The latest poll from Pulso Ciudadano, reported by 24horas.cl, highlights a sharp decline in President José Antonio Kast’s approval ratings, significantly influenced by rising fuel prices. According to the survey conducted in the second half of March, his approval has dropped to 34.7%, representing a decline of 12.8 points from the 47.5% recorded at the start of his term.

The same study revealed a significant rise in public disapproval: disapproval increased by 22.4 points, jumping from 26.3% to 48.7% in just a few weeks. Additionally, 16.6% of respondents reported not having a clear opinion, indicating a volatile climate in public sentiment.

Regarding the government’s management of fuel price increases, the majority expressed disapproval. A staggering 57.2% opposed the government’s decision not to apply the Mepco subsidy, while 55.9% believed that the government should have partially mitigated the price increases. Only 10.8% supported fully passing the increase onto consumers, confirming this issue as a critical factor in the decline of the President’s approval ratings.

In parallel, the Criteria poll, also reported by 24horas.cl, confirmed the negative trend. The disapproval rate for the President reached 47%, increasing by 10 points in just one week, while 43% rated the government’s response to the current national situation as “incorrect,” a 12-point rise in this perception.

The survey also explored the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on public perception: 42% attribute the rise in fuel prices to international factors, 34% blame the current government, and 24% hold the previous administration responsible. However, 64% stated that they have “little to no confidence” in the government’s explanations, solidifying a climate of distrust that is straining the beginning of this administration.