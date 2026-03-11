Valdivia Court Grants Legal Protection to Julia Chuñil’s Family Amid Allegations of Misconduct by Police

Original article: Corte de Valdivia acoge amparo a favor de familiares de Julia Chuñil por «diligencias irregulares» de Carabineros

The Valdivia Appeals Court has accepted a legal protective measure filed by attorney Karina Riquelme, representing the daughter and granddaughter of Julia Chuñil, due to a series of ‘irregular actions’ that have impacted both women and their family.

As reported by El Ciudadano, the complaint highlights the use of drones positioned in front of the windows of Julia Chuñil’s family home, alongside a series of threats allegedly made by police officers during witness statements.

In this regard, attorney Karina Riquelme stated that the court’s decision provides a sense of ‘calm,’ as it does not give full credence to the reports from the Public Ministry and police, which deny the use of drones, nor to the police’s claim that they did not coerce Lyssette.

Therefore, the attorney emphasized that ‘it is very important that a thorough investigation is conducted to clarify these events. This is what is required in a rule of law, since we cannot fully trust the statements of the police and the Public Ministry, as we know that on other occasions their claims have not been substantiated.’

Finally, the attorney representing Julia Chuñil’s family pointed out that the ruling ‘also provides safety and confidence in the Judiciary, which is today the only entity that can oversee the Public Ministry and the police.’

According to the ruling details, the court has ordered that the findings presented in the protective measure be brought to the attention of the regional prosecutor of the Public Ministry or whoever is in charge of the investigation, so that, using their powers, they can investigate whether there were threats or arbitrary restrictions against those protected or any form of abuse of power by the authorities.

